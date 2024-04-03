Best Funky Disco Concerts

If you haven't caught Boogie Lights, you're missing out. Mark Henrichs brings together the worlds of funk and disco with his project, and now his collaborators are along for the ride in the Boogie Bunch, which includes vocalists Abi Clark and Mandy Haupt, rapper/singer Andrew Leerson (aka Deezy Le Phunk), Ricky Feria (aka Rix) on guitar, Dan Chando on keys, Ty Martinez on sax, Kylee Lund on trumpet and Melissa Joy on violin. They debuted with a sold-out show at Globe Hall last March and released The Boogie Bunch in October. The Boogie Lights sound is intoxicating, and while you'll be listening to it constantly through your headphones, there's nothing like hearing it live while dancing the night away.boogielightsmusic.com