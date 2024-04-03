 Best Funky Disco Concerts 2024 | Boogie Lights & the Boogie Bunch | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Funky Disco Concerts

Boogie Lights & the Boogie Bunch

If you haven't caught Boogie Lights, you're missing out. Mark Henrichs brings together the worlds of funk and disco with his project, and now his collaborators are along for the ride in the Boogie Bunch, which includes vocalists Abi Clark and Mandy Haupt, rapper/singer Andrew Leerson (aka Deezy Le Phunk), Ricky Feria (aka Rix) on guitar, Dan Chando on keys, Ty Martinez on sax, Kylee Lund on trumpet and Melissa Joy on violin. They debuted with a sold-out show at Globe Hall last March and released The Boogie Bunch in October. The Boogie Lights sound is intoxicating, and while you'll be listening to it constantly through your headphones, there's nothing like hearing it live while dancing the night away.

boogielightsmusic.com

Best Sexy, Jazzy Electronic Music

The Orchestrator

Brandon Theis started his multi-instrumental project the Orchestrator from the ground up, teaching himself how to play saxophone and mix and master his tunes — which also include him on guitar, drums and keys. Since 2021, he's released dozens of singles and an EP, with "Jazz Wobbles" racking up more than a million streams on Spotify and his song "Alissa," named for his wife, hitting number one on the iTunes jazz charts. He's sold out multiple venues and even had Afroman as an opener at the Summit in January. The music is funky yet soothing, head-bob-inducing and flush with sexy trills from the sax balanced by beats that go from oozy and dub-inspired to hip-hop-adjacent.

theorchestratormusic.com

Best Metal EDM Artist

Rod Wess

Denver loves itself some metal and EDM. Both scenes continue to thrive throughout the city within their respective lanes. But there hasn't been a lot of crossover between the two...until longtime guitarist Rod Wess decided to start mixing EDM with his first love, metal. Formerly of death-metal band Distant Haven, Wess got turned on to EDM in the early 2000s and became a DJ. Armed with his ESP LTD guitar, he now makes drum-and-bass-infused shred metal that appeals to EDM acolytes and metalheads alike, especially live. Recent singles "Shaolin Tactics" and "Crank 'n' the Foot" are bass-heavy bangers that also showcase Wess's affinity for hip-hop, including the Wu-Tang Clan. For good measure, Wess, a self-professed classical music nerd, sprinkles in scales that would make Mozart and Vivaldi headbang.

rodwess.com

Best Metal Album

Sparagmos
Spectral Voice

Death doom isn't the sexiest extreme-metal subgenre. Found at opposite ends of the music spectrum, death and doom metal typically don't have much in common. But Spectral Voice makes the unlikely marriage work so well that most people don't even question it. Take the band's second full-length, Sparagmos. It's nearly 46 minutes in length but is divided into four songs (such is death doom). It's clear that drummer /vocalist Eli Wendler, guitarists Paul Riedl and Morris Kolontyrsky and bassist Jeff Barrett are completely dialed in on Sparagmos, constructing a foreboding and sinister atmosphere throughout, especially on "Red Feasts Condensed Into One" and "Death's Knell Rings in Eternity." The cherry on top is the album's title: a Greek word for the Dionysian practice of tearing someone apart.

spectralvoice.bandcamp.com

Best Metal Band

Wayfarer

In such a saturated music market, it's extremely uncommon for bands to create a brand-new subgenre. But that's exactly what Wayfarer has done over the past twelve years. Shane McCarthy (guitar and vocals), Isaac Faulk (drums and keyboards), Jamie Hansen (bass and vocals) and Joe Strong-Truscelli (guitar) are big fans of the "Denver sound," and pair the haunting Americana of groups such as Slim Cessna's Auto Club and 16 Horsepower with traditional black metal to make what's been dubbed "Black Metal of the American West." On its latest album, American Gothic, Wayfarer transports listeners to life in the Depression-era Dust Bowl with blackened cowboy folk tunes that could be an alternative There Will Be Blood soundtrack.

wayfarercolorado.bandcamp.com

Best Old-School Heavy Metal Band

Eaglewing

Take a trip back in time and soar high with Eaglewing on its fearless flight into the new wave of heavy metal mayhem. These guys look and sound straight from the early-1980s heavy metal scene, embarking on a sonic journey where the skies are limitless and the music knows no bounds. The members are masters of their craft, using a simple formula of thundering drums, shredding guitar riffs and mesmerizing vocals to shape a majestic musical landscape. Although Eaglewing might seem like it's from the past, the band has firmly established itself as the future of heavy metal in Denver.

eaglewingband.bandcamp.com

Best Band to Rage to While Punching Drywall

Empire Demolition

Denver grindcore trio Empire Demolition seemingly came out of nowhere with the release of its debut EP, Defenestration, earlier this year. Justin Redington (vocals and bass), Kendrick Lemke (guitar and vocals) and Nicholas Herrera (drums) are purveyors of sonic pandemonium, and the five songs on Defenestration pummel you for just under twenty minutes. The title track (the shortest offering at a hair under three minutes) and "Ruby" (the longest at a tad over six minutes) show off Empire Demolition's range; like Napalm Death and Portrayal of Guilt, the band knows how to whip up a rage, and that's a good thing when it comes to grindcore. So go ahead, throw it on and do some remodeling with your fists.

empiredemolition.bandcamp.com

Best Missing Link

Cronos Compulsion

There is stone-cold evidence that cavemen somehow found the time to create instruments (bone flutes, naturally) and music during the Paleolithic Era. They also loved to sing. But there is no way our thick-browed ancestors were coming up with anything near what death-metal trio Cronos Compulsion is currently concocting — though the band does like to call its sound  "caveman death metal." It's a newer term for a brand of brutal music that doesn't bother with overly indulgent compositions — it's barbaric and heavier than the Stone Age. What guitarist Wil Wilson, drummer Jon Linskey and bassist Addison Herron-Wheeler do on debut EP Malicious Regression would make any self-respecting Neanderthal lose their shit. Plus, the band moniker is an archeological term for the caveman practice of chopping up dead bodies instead of burying them.

cronoscompulsiondeath.bandcamp.com

Best Music for Fossil Hunting

Megatheria

Megatheria may be a new post-metal group, but the trio is playing some serious Ice Age instrumentals. The band's name references an extinct giant sloth that grew up to sixteen feet in length and last roamed the Earth about 11,700 years ago. That is, until guitarist Marc Christoforidis, bassist Matt Funk and drummer David Hindman resurrected it with the release of their debut album, Gateway, last May. The record is divided into five tracks, but the stoner-doom project is essentially one comprehensive piece, similar to Sleep's 1999 classic, Jerusalem (or the 2003 re-release, Dopesmoker). At just over ten minutes, "Hibernation" is the standout single. But we suggest listening to it in one sitting...while sifting through silt searching for fossils.

megatheria.bandcamp.com

Best Band Led by a Zombie Overlord

Maris the Great & the F.O.D

Once May hits, no Denver band is safe. That's when Maris the Great rises from his lair under the Cheesman Park pavilion and begins terrorizing stages with his band the F.O.D. Always in character, you'll find Maris stomping around his lair with a pink mohawk and full zombie armor, and on his website, you'll find the array of bands he's "killed" through the decades. Most bands consider it a compliment to be murdered by the Denver icon — he always asks permission — and his final show of the year (before he returns to his lair) usually involves those most recently killed. That's his Halloween showcase, hosted by drag queen Jessica L'Whor and involving all the blood and gore you can stomach. It's not just a celebration of horror, but of queer culture, too.

maristhegreat.com

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation