 Best Bar Snack in a Chinese Restaurant 2024 | Bistro King Asian Restaurant | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Bar Snack in a Chinese Restaurant

Bistro King Asian Restaurant

Mark Antonation

Bistro King is one of those timeless neighborhood joints that seems to have always been there, and its menu of typical American-Chinese dishes interspersed with a little Thai, Vietnamese and even sushi does nothing to help it stand out. But last year, a new menu all in Mandarin appeared, giving in-the-know seekers of Sichuan specialties a new destination. Among the noodles and hot pots, something different lurks: jinsha corn. This dish would sell well at any bar, where salty, savory snacks are just the right foil for cold beers. Also called golden sand corn, it's a mound of wok-fried corn kernels coated in salted egg yolk and light seasonings — and a dusting of sugar, if that's your preference (it should be).

Best Rotating Dumpling Menu

Yuan Wonton

Molly Martin

After many delays, popular dumpling-centric food truck Yuan Wonton finally opened its shared brick-and-mortar in Park Hill in September 2023. Chef/owner Penelope Wong has had to make a lot of adjustments as she settles into the new setup, but the move has been especially great for diners, as the increase in space and team members means that Wong has been able to get even more creative in the kitchen. From tom kha and khao soi dumplings to birria bao buns, we're always excited to try whatever Yuan Wonton has on deck.

Best New Dumpling Restaurant

Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings

Molly Martin

We're in the midst of a dumpling boom in the metro area, but of all the spots where we've been devouring a wide variety of dough with various fillings, Nana's has proven to be our favorite. It took over the space that was formerly the Fifth String and Old Major in October 2023 and quickly became a hot spot in a neighborhood filled with choices. While you may have to wait for a table and there is a time limit, it's all worth it when you're downing truffle soup buns, jumbo crab rangoons and bite-sized Thumblings. Nana's now has a fast-casual offshoot in Boulder, too, and a brand-new Aurora outpost.

Best Sesame Chicken

Peter's Chinese

Molly Martin

Peter Chan and his eponymous, mostly takeout restaurant have been staples in Congress Park since 1985. While nearly every Chinese American restaurant in the country makes sesame chicken, the version here stands out thanks to a double-frying technique that caramelizes the sauce and results in sticky, crunchy — but never gloppy — chunks of chicken served with rice...and often some good-natured sass from Chan himself.

Best (and Cheapest) All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant

Yuan Palace Mongolian BBQ

Hidden behind a car wash off Arapahoe Road, this Mongolian barbecue restaurant offers heaps of food at an unbeatable price: all-you-can-eat lunch for $13.95 and dinner for $18.95. The single-location, family-run business stands out from the HuHot and BD's chains in the state, providing higher-quality food in a more low-key atmosphere. But don't worry: Your dinner still comes with a show, as the chefs cook your meal in front of you on a sizzling griddle. After decades in business, Yuan Palace has become a beloved institution for those in the know.

Best Strip Mall Thai Food

Suvipa Thai Food

Tucked away amid the seemingly endless Vietnamese and Chinese options on South Federal lies Suvipa Thai Food, one of the best bets in the city for authentic Southeast Asian cuisine. While some may find the furnishings a tad modest, there's something comforting about seeing fresh herbs and peppers growing in the front window. Celebrating a decade of capsaicin-rich green papaya salads and perfectly rendered pork belly in the pad kana moo krob, owner Banthawan Glode hasn't changed much since opening in 2014. And she hasn't needed to, because the flavors speak for themselves.

Best Indian/Barbecue Mashup

DJ's Watering Hole

Linnea Covington

Darryl Johnson has won awards for his barbecue, and cousins Jatin and Shivang Patel have a passion for Indian food, so when they decided to open a restaurant together in a former Outback Steakhouse, they combined their skills to create a mashup that we've fallen hard for. While there are items like cheese fries, burgers and fried chicken on the DJ's menu, it's the Indian-American combinations that really stand out. Try the Paneer Pboy, or opt for a barbecue plate of house-smoked meat topped with a slightly spicy masala sauce and an order of housemade naan on the side for the ultimate cuisine combo.

Best Weekly Deals

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal

Molly Martin

Chef Jose Avila's La Diabla has been heaped with praise for everything from its namesake pozole to its tacos and stellar house margs, and rightfully so — it does a lot of things well, and it offers guests a lot of deals on those things. In addition to the Thursday-through-Sunday happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m., there's a wings-and-beer special on Mondays for $10; $4 street tacos on Tuesdays; the Jose's Gone Fishing offer on Wednesdays, with two al pastor tacos and a house margarita for $5; and two-for-one bowls of pozole on Thursdays. It's enough to keep us coming back over and over — sometimes several times a week.

Best Sunday-Only Special

House of Bread

Mark Antonation

You know about House of Bread, right? It's just the best — okay, only — Armenian bakery in metro Denver, and it's home to ajarski khachapuri, a canoe-shaped bread bowl brimming with molten cheese, sunny eggs and a pat of butter. Definitely stop what you're doing now if you've never been, or if you've never had this Armenian take on a Georgian specialty. But if it happens to be a Sunday, make sure you also order the jingalov hats (call ahead to shorten the wait time), thin flatbread that, at first glance, resembles nothing more than oversized pita. But hidden inside is a thin layer of greens and herbs — 22, according to the bakery! — so bursting with fresh, bright flavor that you'll surely return the next week...and then it might just become a Sunday ritual.

Best Cure for a Case of the Mondays

Odyssey Italian Restaurant Pasta Deal

Molly Martin

Thanks to capitalism, just the thought of Monday strikes dread in the heart of those who work a traditional schedule — but the thought of a delicious bowl of pasta waiting at the end of the day can help most people get through it. If that bowl of pasta comes with bread and a Caesar salad for just $11.95, it's an even better way to banish the horrors of the first workday of the week. Odyssey, which operates out of an old Victorian home, offers just that, along with a stellar waitstaff and an endearing atmosphere.

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation