Best Cannabis Gift for Romantics

Green Sativa, a Denver-area dispensary chain and growing operation, began selling Valentine's Day cards with one-gram joints dubbed Love Notes in 2023. After they sold out in a matter of days, the staff quickly decided to bring them back this year. "This is a fun way for people to appreciate others, and gummies and other things are usually a little higher priced," Green Sativa operational manager Frances Comeau said in February. The $7 canna-grams were made in-house and came with Valentine's Day graphics and sayings like "Cannabe Your Valentine?" and "For My Best Bud," while each joint was filled with herb grown by Green Sativa's cultivation staff. Made for lovers, friends "and even your mother," according to Comeau, High Notes are the ultimate impulse buy, and a fun way to surprise someone important on V-Day.