Best Country Band

Pure Colorado country is found in CW & Twenty Hands High; the band even won Entertainer of the Year from the state's Country Music Hall of Fame last year. And it's all thanks to legendary local musician Hazel Miller, who encouraged Chad Wooten to start the band after hearing him sing at a karaoke night in 2016. Within seven months, Wooten had formed Twenty Hands High, which has gone on to win fans with its nostalgia-inducing country tunes and covers of songs by such artists as the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Grab your cowboy boots and two-step your way to a CW show!twentyhandshigh.com