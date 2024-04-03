Best Community Support for a Gallery

Leon Gallery opened in 2011, rewarding artistic risk-takers, outliers and forward thinkers with a space where they could showcase work that other commercial galleries might not deem "sellable" — and giving 70 percent of any sales to artists who show there, when most galleries split sales 50/50. Recently, Leon has presented everything from the clubbing snapshots by Shadows Gather and photographs documenting police brutality protests in Iran to Raafi Rivero's jerseys honoring Black victims of violence. But while the exhibits were rich, the gallery was not, and by mid-January, Leon was at risk of losing its lease. A fundraising campaign announced via social media paid off quickly, however: With donations from the community, the gallery hit its $20,000 goal within five days. Long live Leon!