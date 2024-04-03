Best Budget-Friendly Mexican Restaurant

Taqueria La Familia falls into the "If you know, you know" category — and north Denver knows. This twelve-year-old location is owned by a father (Freddy) from Zacatecas and his sister, daughter and son, and it's the family's celebration of the vibrant flavors of Mexico. You'll find a humble interior with just four tables, but if you're looking for cozy, authentic food with lots of vegetarian and gluten-free options, this is the perfect spot — especially on a sunny patio day or when you're grabbing food to go. You'll always be greeted warmly with complimentary chips and two kinds of salsa while you peruse the menu of smothered burritos ($8.99), fajitas ($14.99), taco plates (five for $11.99) and more, plus breakfast plates that start at $6.99.2642 West 32nd Avenue
303-433-2332