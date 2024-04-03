Best Den-Mex Eats at a Bar

Brewery Bar has a long history in Denver. It was founded by Abe Shur in 1954 at the Tivoli Brewery — hence the name. In 1974, Shur moved it to Kalamath Street, and it was purchased by current owner Doug Lundstrom in 1994, who added Brewery Bar III in Lone Tree in 2003. Last year, we got a scare when that outpost shut down, but Lundstrom assured panicked fans that the OG spot wouldn't be going away anytime soon. And it's a good thing, because the fiery, red-hued green chile here is some of the best in town, especially when smothering Den-Mex favorites like crispy chiles rellenos and Mexican hamburgers.