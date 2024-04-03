Best Grateful Dead Tribute Band and Event

The tribute band Drums and Space doesn't just play the Grateful Dead's music; it brings the whole Shakedown Street experience to wherever it performs. Band founder Eric West (guitar/vocals) says it's like the "jam band circus," complete with vendors, face painters, drum circles, flow artists and more. It's about bringing the culture together, and the band itself is a gem, too, with West being joined by Jay Rowe (keys), Chris Rose (drums), Scott Headley (percussion) and Travis Daudert (lead guitar/vocals), along with special lights from engineer Travis Lamb. The band aims to play a couple of shows per month through the summer and early fall, with outdoor performances that will really bring the lot experience together. Follow the band on social media to learn about upcoming shows.facebook.com/drumsandspace