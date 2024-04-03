Best Kid-Free Brewery

Odyssey made the move to 21-and-up during the pandemic, and it has paid dividends. Reviews and comments on social media reinforce that this isn't about people hating children — many patrons have kids of their own. But there's something about sitting at the bar or crowding around a table and being surrounded only by other adults. It has a sort of nostalgic, Cheers-like feel, harking back to a time when most beer-focused establishments weren't filled with babies. If every place were like this, the beer scene would be worse off, but we love that Odyssey is doing something different.5535 West 56th Avenue
303-421-0772
odysseybeerwerks.com