Best LGBTQ+ Comedy Event and Podcast

Lee Robinson and Kate McLachlan are proof that true creative comedians can make people laugh without punching down or hurting feelings. The duo's queer variety show, Dyketopia, has grown from its backyard beginnings to selling out the Oriental Theater, receiving a grant from Eventbrite and even hosting a festival on a farm that included friend speed dating and a petting zoo; it also expanded into a weekly podcast of the same name. Dyketopia involves game-show-esque features, improv, standup and more, and has been a huge success: Robinson and McLachlan have plans to take it to L.A. and New York later this year. We're fine with that, as long as they come back to the Mile High!dyketopia.com