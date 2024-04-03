Best Take-Home Flour Tortillas

If you're rolling out of bed for Mexican pastries or stocking up on telera bread for a feast of homemade tortas, Panaderia San Antonio is a solid bet in southwest Denver. Fruit-filled empanadas, pig-shaped marranito cookies and brightly colored conchas fill shelf after shelf for shoppers armed with plastic trays and metal tongs. But a stop at the crowded little shop isn't complete without a bag or two of fresh-made flour tortillas, tinted pale amarillo from lard and dotted with dark blisters from the hot comal. These are soft and chewy, but not puffy like supermarket tortillas, and they're perfect warmed and slathered in butter or rolled into a breakfast burrito awaiting its bath of green chile.facebook.com/panaderiasanantonio