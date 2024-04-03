Best Commercial Comic Book Artist

Comic book artists used to be siloed on the coasts, but one of the gifts of our digital age is that this is no longer true: Jorge Corona, 0x200Bwho was born in Venezuela, chose to make his home — and his art — right here in the Mile High. He found success with various Bat-titles for DC Comics, but struck out on his own with his Eisner Award-nominated and critically acclaimed take on Oz in Middlewest as well as a project with co-creator Skottie Young, The Me You Love in the Dark. Corona's work is wide-ranging, with the ability to be both inspiring and threatening, traditional and experimental. He's an artistic force, and he makes a point of showing up to local stores to give back to his fans.