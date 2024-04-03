Best Pickle Shots

One great thing about being young is not worrying about your alcohol or sodium intake, so while we're all young, let's celebrate at Crow Bar with its infamous pickle shots. A staple Sunnyside dive bar for the service-industry crowd, Crow Bar's kitschy decor and prices ($3 for the brine and vodka shot) transport you to a different time. While some places like to chef-up their infusions, these pickle shots won't leave you belching garlic for hours. Feel like kicking it up a notch? Order what the die-hards call a Deli Shot: half pickle infusion, half pepperoncini infusion, for one savory, spicy bomb to start your night. Or end it.