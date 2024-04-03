Best Gift to Colorado

Legendary photographer John Fielder passed away in August 2023, but not before he presented Colorado with an incredible gift to remember him by. History Colorado is now the steward of John Fielder's Colorado Collection, an assortment of more than 6,000 photographs. Fielder spent fifty years traveling Colorado's 104,984 square miles, capturing the changing landscape in more than 200,000 photographs — many of which landed in books and on walls across the state. And now they're easier to access than ever. After culling through his work, Fielder donated thousands of photographs to History Colorado in January 2023; the collection is now digitized and easily searchable by the public, which can download favorite photos. History Colorado also sells giant, exclusive Fielder prints for a very reasonable price, and you can see his work at the museum whenever you visit.