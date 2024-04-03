Best Bar for Weeknight Drinks

A great weeknight bar is one with solid libations and an atmosphere that encourages a long chat and post-drink lingering. The L on Broadway offers a space with plenty of seating, a great selection of cocktails that won't break the bank, and a happy hour you can easily pop into on your way home from work. You're not going to run into a loud, crowded trivia night or open mic that'll have you screaming to be heard, either. Those can be fun sometimes, but when you want a quiet spot to decompress from the day, settle into one of the comfy couches at the L.