Best Venue Made by Local Musicians

Longtime musicians Johny Fysh, Josh Thibeault and Steve Addison missed the nondescript DIY warehouse shows of their youth, and they wanted to offer that experience with the Rickhouse, the live-music venue they opened in December 2022. This no-frills spot is purely about the music; you won't find TVs, pool tables or games here, just great bands that love to play. "This is a DIY establishment built by musicians, for musicians, focused on the musicians, and not the bottom line or budget," Thibeault told us. That's a philosophy we can get behind.