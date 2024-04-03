Best Place for Solo Happy Hour

Going to happy hour solo can be a weird experience, but in the right place, it can feel downright indulgent. Panzano's small bar, adjacent to the more upscale Italian restaurant and below the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, offers happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Because the restaurant is part of the hotel, single diners are a common sight, so it's an equally great place to make friends with barstool neighbors or just quietly read or scroll. The happy hour selection includes snacks like mixed olives with almonds as well as heartier items such as pizza, plus deals on wine by the glass, local draft beer and the Panzano Spritz.