Best Edibles for a Summer Day

Temperatures have never been hotter, but at least we have one more dispensary product to keep us cool. Kahuna's ten-milligram ice pops are infused with various cannabinoid combinations, with the straight THC version the easiest to find. However, the CBN and THC variety might be more effective at summer siestas or relaxing in the pool. The mini pot-sicles come in adult-themed flavors such as Cabana Frosé, mango passion fruit and Cabana Margarita, and are usually sold at room temperature, like Otter Pops. But fear not: The pot pops are frozen and ready to eat within a couple of hours — and they can always be blended into a mocktail if you're impatient.kahunacannabis.co