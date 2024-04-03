Best Band Deserving of a Hot Topic Deal

Bury Mia proves that pop-punk wasn't just a phase, Mom. Justin O'Neal (guitar/vocals), Devin Martinez (bass/vocals), Stevan Alt (guitar) and Marcus Allen-Hille (drums) have stayed true to their roots since 2015 and are now finally reaping the benefits of keeping the energetic genre alive. Since dropping the album Somewhere Between Where We Are and Where We've Been in 2022, the Bury Mia boys have been busy sharing several singles, including the most recent, the Zoolander-inspired "What Is This? (A Song for Ants)." In a parallel universe in which Hot Topic still featured the Gates of Hell entrance, Bury Mia merch would be proudly displayed on the T-shirt wall alongside that of Blink-182 and Jimmy Eat World.burymia.com