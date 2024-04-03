Best Potential A24 Soundtrack

Ethan Lee McCarthy is no stranger to conjuring terrifying sounds. In fact, the longtime local musician and producer takes pride in delivering scathing reverberations. But somehow, McCarthy's latest album, Incorporeal, from his solo project Spiritual Poison, is the scariest, most disturbing music he's ever pulled from the recesses of his morbid mind. When the first single, "Place of Peace," came out, he said he "wanted it to sound like a long journey through an otherworldly doorway." Yeah, a doorway to horrors previously unknown to mankind. Then there's "Summon," which just might awaken a long-dead deity buried 20,000 leagues under the sea. If Robert Eggers needs a composer for his next period-correct film about a Victorian-era insane asylum, Spiritual Poison would be perfect.spiritualpoison.bandcamp.com