Best Large-Scale Works

The nonprofit nomadic art museum Black Cube commissions large-scale works that comment on a variety of topics, and the installations it mounted last year were particularly big. For the Cities Summit of the Americas, Black Cube went along with the theme of "Global Challenges, Local Solutions" in Pipelines, an interactive installation created from PVC water and sewage pipes by Toronto artists Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster. The most impressive installation, however, was Orisons, by renowned artist Marguerite Humeau, which involved 84 sculptures planted on 160 acres of land at Jones Farms Organics in the San Luis Valley. Humeau took years to speak with people in the area and plan the work, resulting in an otherworldly, historic masterpiece.