Best Variety Comedy Club

Since its founding in 2011, RISE Comedy (formerly Voodoo Comedy Playhouse) has quickly become a go-to for a wide variety of comedy. Under the leadership of Stephen Wilder, Nick Armstrong and Josh Nicols, RISE caters to a broad spectrum of creative tastes, offering everything from improv and standup to sketch comedy, variety shows, drag comedy, clown performances and comedy festivals. This eclectic mix ensures that every visit is a unique experience, and beyond the laughs, guests can enjoy a full-service bar with local beer, wine and cocktails.1260 22nd Street
risecomedy.com