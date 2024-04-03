Best Variety Comedy Club

Bowls With the Bard was founded by Micaela Mannix in 2017 after she'd attended similar Shakespeare-with-booze events and decided she'd rather go the Stoned Shakespeare route. The result is an experience that transforms the way audiences engage with classic literature as actors navigate the complexities of Shakespearean language while under the influence of cannabis. In both its shows — the Denver-based troupe currently performs at the Coffee Joint — and a related podcast, Bowls With the Bard works to smash stereotypes of Shakespeare being inaccessible and stoners being dumb. As Mannix points out, it's an excellent way to get lit.