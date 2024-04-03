Best Expansion

Last year was a big one for chef Hosea Rosenberg's decade-old Boulder restaurant Blackbelly, as it debuted an expansion that included a bigger market side and racked up several honors in Colorado's first Michelin Guide, among them a green star for sustainability and the Colorado Culinary Professional award for its butcher, Kelly Kawachi. Blackbelly also has a brand-new market in Denver after recently taking over the former Il Porcellino retail space. Along with Blackbelly's popular breakfast burritos and sandwiches, it's providing room for Kawachi to expand the cured-meats program — a win for the team and for hungry diners, who can pop in for the top-notch charcuterie.