Best Chicken Wing Deal

From food truck to brick-and-mortar, Blaine Baggao has grown his business over the past eight years through hard work, a good dose of creativity and some serious passion for food. The menu at Adobo includes Filipino staples like lumpia and chicken adobo as well as dishes inspired by Baggao's roots in New Mexico, and there are specials daily, including Taco Tuesday, weekend beer-and-shot combos and BOGO rice bowls on Thursdays. Our favorite, though, is Wing Wednesday, when you can nosh on cherry-smoked wings in flavors like sweet chili and Cholula butter for just 75 cents each — a price that's also available during all-day happy hour on Sundays.