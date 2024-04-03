 Best Chicken Wing Deal 2024 | Adobo | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Chicken Wing Deal

Adobo

Molly Martin

From food truck to brick-and-mortar, Blaine Baggao has grown his business over the past eight years through hard work, a good dose of creativity and some serious passion for food. The menu at Adobo includes Filipino staples like lumpia and chicken adobo as well as dishes inspired by Baggao's roots in New Mexico, and there are specials daily, including Taco Tuesday, weekend beer-and-shot combos and BOGO rice bowls on Thursdays. Our favorite, though, is Wing Wednesday, when you can nosh on cherry-smoked wings in flavors like sweet chili and Cholula butter for just 75 cents each — a price that's also available during all-day happy hour on Sundays.

Best Chicken Tenders and Fries Combo

Knockabout Burgers

Molly Martin

For every food snob ordering the newest thing on the menu, there's a friend asking if the restaurant offers chicken tenders and fries — and why not? This satisfying combo shouldn't be relegated to the kids' menu. Knockabout Burgers inside Avanti offers the perfect pairing. Its Smiley Tenders Basket includes three crispy and perfectly seasoned strips served hot — the ideal thing to soak up all the cocktails you probably consumed at the food hall's bar. The fries aren't limp or undersalted, and the signature fry sauce is a dreamy dip. Pro tip: Order the garlic parmesan fries to take this to the next level.

Best Fried Chicken Entree

Duo

Molly Martin

Duo is a Denver farm-to-table OG. It's been a consistent presence in LoHi since 2005, and eighteen years into its run, its longtime chef, Tyler Skrivanek, became its owner. He's made a few small changes here and there, and he's always updating the menu to highlight whatever fresh produce his farm purveyors are harvesting, but there are a few staples that have stuck around for years, including the buttermilk fried chicken. Crispy, moist and perfectly seasoned, it's the definition of comfort food and is served over mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies with a Colorado twist in the form of a creamy green-chile gravy. Whether you're eating it for the first time or the hundredth, this is one meal that always elicits a satisfied "Yum."

Best Fresh Salads

Farm & Market

Molly Martin

Lots of restaurants in the metro area use farm-fresh produce, but this one actually is a farm. Brothers Davis and Austin Breedlove opened their RiNo spot in 2023 with dreams of feeding people healthy food in a highly sustainable way using vertical farming. Farm & Market's on-site hydroponic setup — which you can see through a glass partition as you dine — uses 95 percent less water than traditional farming and is 100 percent wind-powered. The focus for now is on growing a wide variety of greens and herbs that are utilized at the fast-casual counter. The salad-centric menu is full of choices that leave you energized rather than in need of a nap. Plus, you can grab lettuce and many other goods from the market to take home for even more feel-good meals.

Best Porchetta Sandwiches

The Porchetta House

Molly Martin

Porchetta, a boneless pork loin wrapped in pork belly and slow-roasted, yielding crispy skin, is a thing of beauty when done right. And AJ Paloni does it right. Inspired by the porchetta sandwiches often served as street food in Italy, he launched the Porchetta House out of the Spices Cafe space in 2023. Along with an homage to the traditional version of the sandwich, he also serves two more creative spins — an al pastor take paired with caramelized pineapple pico, and a spin on banh mi with red miso porchetta on bread from Vinh Xuong Bakery.

Best Meatball Sandwich

Belfiore Italian

Molly Martin

This little Italian deli serves some very big sandwiches, but it's not just the size that's impressive. All of the options, which include both hot and cold sandwiches, are built on hefty slices of ciabatta baked fresh at the nearby Dolce Sicilia bakery. While the Penny Lane, with Belfiore's housemade hot Italian sausage links, is a top-notch choice, our favorite is the Eleanor Rigby, loaded with flavorful meatballs (also made in-house), red sauce, Romano and a balsamic drizzle. Don't forget to pick up some frozen ravioli and imported olives when you snag your sandwich.

Best Philly Cheesesteak at an Iron Maiden Bar

Aspen Lodge Bar & Grill

Molly Martin

Mesut Cetin has some pretty specific passions, and he's managed to combine them all in a bar that feels like a fever dream come to life. Christmas lights sparkle year-round as Iron Maiden concerts play on the television, and a huge collection of lava lamps glow from seemingly every corner. The food menu is an adventure, too, jumping from breakfast classics like French toast to typical bar fare like wings and burgers to dishes from Cetin's native Turkey. But a banner out front proclaims that Aspen Lodge also makes "the best Philly cheesesteak in a 666 mile radius," and while that's a bold claim, it's a damn good sandwich, made on soft bread with gooey melted cheese along with plenty of meat and caramelized onions.

Best Place to Escape for a Midday Meal

Bodega

Bodega Denver

In 2022, longtime hospitality pro Cliff Blauvelt introduced Bodega, a funky little Northside sandwich shop that's quickly become a beloved neighborhood staple. Whether you're popping by at 11 a.m. for its spin on a chopped cheese made with breakfast sausage, a late-afternoon cheeseburger fix or one of its tantalizing specials, it's a daytime slam dunk every visit — especially when paired with its mixed bag of fries on the side. Soon, RiNo will have its very own Bodega: Blauvelt will debut a second outpost in the Novel RiNo building this fall.

Best Place to Splurge on Dinner

Stone Cellar Bistro

Molly Martin

When we want to go out for a special occasion or just want a regular night to feel a lot more special, Stone Cellar Bistro, founded by longtime friends Jordan Alley and Brandon Kerr in 2022, always delivers. You could come in just for the Wildfire Fried Chicken — inspired by Kerr's time cooking at Husk — and leave very happy. But why stop there when every single thing on the menu is a hit? Order generously and you'll be rewarded with more than just a stellar meal, because an experience here is one you'll remember long after.

Best New Neighborhood Market

Congress Park Market

What happens when longtime hospitality pros decide to turn their attention to nourishing people via neighborhood markets instead? Very good things, it turns out. Husband-and-wife team Jake Riederer and Cecelia Jones became part-owners of Spinelli's after years in the restaurant industry and followed up that move by revamping a longtime market in Congress Park in 2023, giving the place new life with a smartly curated selection of household staples, specialty items, fresh produce, wine and a new deli counter with some top-notch sandwiches. Now they're getting ready to debut a third, brand-new market in Aurora that will also bear the Spinelli's name, and we're sure they'll do it proud.

2620 East 12th Avenue
303-333-7094
spinellismarket.com

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation