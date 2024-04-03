Best Sports Talk-Radio Show

The rough patch recently hit by longtime Denver sports-radio leader 104.3/The Fan has resulted in many listeners discovering the afternoon-drive program on Altitude Sports Radio, which teams Nate Kreckman and Andy Lindahl. But these two are hardly novices at the microphone. Kreckman earned consecutive Best of Denver awards in 2013 and 2014 for shows on what was then known as ESPN Denver 102.3, while Lindahl has been a key voice on area stations such as KOA and the late, unlamented Orange & Blue 760 for decades. The partners are a great match: Kreckman's boisterous snark and Lindahl's proclivity for inspired crankiness make for a wonderfully entertaining blend.altitudesportsradio.com