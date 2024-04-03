Best Place to Drown Out Your Annoying Friend

Many breweries have mug clubs that are built around rewarding loyal customers, usually with a modest discount and some swag. Hops & Pie ditches the merch and amplifies the beer savings, making it the best deal around. As a member, you'll get happy hour all the time, which includes $1 off drafts, slices of the day, wine and pizzas. Every Sunday, your third beer is free, and the second Sunday of each month, there are special fifty-cent draft beers. Because a membership is only $75, you could show up six Sundays a year and make your money back. This ain't your PBR-type beer special, either: Hops & Pie is one of the very best beer bars in Colorado, with fantastic brews from across the state and around the country.