Best Place to Drown Out Your Annoying Friend

We all have that one friend who loves the sound of their own voice a little too much. Luckily, there's esp HiFi, Denver's first jazz kissa-style record bar, which has been pouring original cocktails to match its impressive sound system and record collection since 2021. Take your annoying friend here and you're guaranteed to hear some crisp tracks that will help you tune them out. Sure, you might have to sit through a way-too-detailed description of their own record collection later, but the promise of an otherwise peaceful hangout is well worth it.