Best Comeback

Nearly a decade ago, Eddie Renshaw and his childhood best friend, Evan Pierce, left their careers in sales and engineering, respectively, to launch a food truck. Despite the pandemic challenges, they debuted their first brick-and-mortar in Wheat Ridge in the summer of 2020, only to have to shut it down after a kitchen fire in December 2021. It was over a year before King of Wings was able to fully reopen last March, and the two friends didn't stop there: They recently added a second outpost in Golden. Now we're just waiting for its popular Snipeburger pop-up to find a permanent home. Long live the King!