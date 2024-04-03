Best Restaurant for Late-Night Munchies

It's true that the city's late-night dining scene took a big hit during the pandemic and has been slow to come back, but there are still options, and this one is a favorite no matter what time you're visiting. Gaia Masala started in Boulder, satisfying the nocturnal cravings of college students. Now it's doing the same for all of Denver, with a location in Capitol Hill that's open until 3 a.m. and one in the Union Station neighborhood that closes at 2 a.m. The mix of Indian and American fare on offer is wide-ranging, but our favorites include the cheesy lamb masala fries and the chicken tikka masala cheesesteak.