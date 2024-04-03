Best Bar for Good Vibes

Fort Greene is the kind of well-kept-secret bar that you don't want anyone other than your closest circle to know about. More people, you fear, would change the ecosystem of the cool, low-key (at least before 9 p.m.) good time that you've come to expect since 2015. Dotted with funky wallpaper, velvet couches, a disco ball and an abundance of plants that complement the over-100-year-old dark-wood bar, Fort Greene attracts Denver artists, makers, musicians and creatives for its DJ-led dance parties, art parties, disco-room movie screenings and dog-centric patio gatherings.