Best Season for a Theater Company

Under the artistic direction of Lynne Collins, the Arvada Center offered an impressive lineup last season, including thought-provoking productions of Our Town and The Laramie Project alongside crowd-pleasers such as Damn Yankees, Cinderella and the enchanting Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. These selections not only highlighted the state's top talent, but also underscored the center's commitment to a wide variety of programming. Building on the success of its 2023 season, the Arvada Center is poised to captivate audiences once again in 2024.