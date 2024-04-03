Best Strip Mall Thai Food

Tucked away amid the seemingly endless Vietnamese and Chinese options on South Federal lies Suvipa Thai Food, one of the best bets in the city for authentic Southeast Asian cuisine. While some may find the furnishings a tad modest, there's something comforting about seeing fresh herbs and peppers growing in the front window. Celebrating a decade of capsaicin-rich green papaya salads and perfectly rendered pork belly in the pad kana moo krob, owner Banthawan Glode hasn't changed much since opening in 2014. And she hasn't needed to, because the flavors speak for themselves.